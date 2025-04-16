What Happens If New Yorkers Don’t Get a REAL ID?
If you haven’t upgraded to a REAL ID or Enhanced Driver’s License yet, now is the time, especially if you plan to fly or visit government buildings. That includes domestic flights as well.
Starting May 7, 2025, standard New York State driver’s licenses and IDs will no longer be accepted for domestic air travel or access to federal buildings and military bases. To avoid travel disruptions or security delays, New Yorkers need to visit the DMV to get their Real ID.
What Is a REAL ID?
A REAL ID is a federally compliant form of identification that will be required for boarding domestic flights and entering secure federal facilities. In New York, it looks similar to a standard license but features a star in the upper right-hand corner.
New York also offers an Enhanced Driver’s License, which meets REAL ID requirements and can also be used to re-enter the U.S. by land or sea from Canada, Mexico, and select Caribbean countries. The Enhanced ID includes the word “Enhanced” and a small U.S. flag on the front.
What Happens If You Miss the Deadline for the Real ID?
If you don’t upgrade your ID by May 7, 2025, you’ll need to present a different federally approved form of identification to fly or access federal facilities. Acceptable alternatives include:
U.S. Passport or Passport Card
Global Entry Card
U.S. Department of Defense ID
Federally recognized tribal photo ID
U.S. Merchant Mariner credentials
Your current standard driver’s license will still be valid for driving, voting, and general identification within New York State, it just won’t get you through airport security on its own.
REAL ID Deadline Is Almost Here: What New Yorkers Need to Know
REAL ID and Enhanced IDs must be obtained in person at a New York State DMV office. Appointments are encouraged, and you’ll need to bring specific documents to prove your:
Identity (e.g., valid license, birth certificate, or passport)
Social Security Number (original card or W-2 with full SSN)
Date of Birth
U.S. citizenship or legal status
New York State residency (two different documents like a utility bill or bank statement)
Enhanced IDs cost an extra $30 on top of regular DMV fees, while REAL IDs do not have any additional cost beyond your renewal or application fee.
Who Should Get Which ID?
Get a REAL ID if you plan to fly within the U.S. but don’t need to cross borders by land or sea.
- Get an Enhanced ID if you frequently travel by car to Canada or Mexico, or want the added flexibility for certain border crossings.
The push for REAL ID stems from the REAL ID Act of 2005, a federal law designed to improve security standards after the 9/11 attacks. While the deadline has been extended multiple times due to the pandemic, the final implementation date of May 7, 2025, is approaching and this time, it’s expected to stick.
You Don’t Need a REAL ID For:
Voting or registering to vote
Accessing hospitals or health services
Applying for or receiving federal benefits
Entering court buildings or participating in law enforcement activity
