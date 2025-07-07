13 Bizarre Laws In New York That Will Blow Your Mind

New York is a state full of surprises, and that includes its laws. The Empire State has some truly bizarre and unexpected laws that might leave you scratching your head. Typically, these stay on the books because it proves to be too hard to reverse them for lawmakers. Instead, they are just typically not enforced.

Let’s dive into 13 strange things that are actually illegal in New York.

1. Wearing Slippers After 10 PM in Public

Yes, it’s true—wearing slippers in public after 10 PM is considered illegal. Some believe it originated from concerns about attracting rats. Whatever the reason, maybe keep your cozy footwear indoors at night.

2. Throwing a Ball at Someone’s Head

Tempting as it may be to let off some steam by hurling a ball at someone, it’s actually illegal. Besides the risk of retaliation, this unusual law ensures that playful (or not-so-playful) mischief doesn’t go too far.

3. Flirting Can Cost You $25

Thinking about turning on the charm? Careful—in New York, you can be fined $25 for turning around and looking at a person in a flirtatious manner. So if you’re feeling flirty, maybe keep it subtle to avoid a fine.

4. Releasing 25 or More Helium Balloons

If you’re celebrating on Long Island, keep your balloons in check. Releasing 25 or more at once is illegal, so you’ll have to rethink any plans to recreate the movie Up.

5. Tourism Signs on Highways

You know those charming tourism signs Cuomo put up pointing out historical locations along New York highways? They’re actually illegal. Both state and federal laws restrict what can be displayed on major roads, and these signs have been cited as violations multiple times.

6. Making a Silly Gesture

Remember sticking your thumb to your nose and wiggling your fingers as a kid? In New York, this playful gesture is illegal.

7. Riding a Mechanical Bull in Hempstead

If you’re in the town of Hempstead on Long Island, don’t expect to live out your rodeo dreams. Mechanical bulls are strictly forbidden here, making it one less option for a wild night out.

8. Keeping Ferrets in New York City

Planning to move to the city with your beloved ferrets? Think again. New York City’s strict animal laws classify ferrets as exotic pets, so you’ll have to leave them behind.

9. Practicing Archery in Babylon

Aspiring archers, take note: the town of Babylon on Long Island prohibits practicing with bows and arrows. Looks like you’ll need to find another spot to hit the bullseye.

10. Speeding Past Sanitation Trucks

If a garbage truck slows down your commute, patience is your only option. A law makes it illegal to speed past sanitation trucks, ensuring safety for workers on the road.

11. Walking Around With an Ice Cream Cone in Your Back Pocket on Sundays

Yes, this is a real law. While the origins are unclear, walking around with an ice cream cone in your back pocket on Sundays is forbidden. There are more questions than answers here.

12. Taking Ballot Selfies

Feel like sharing your civic pride with a ballot selfie? Not in New York (or many other states). Taking or posting a selfie with your ballot is illegal, so keep your voting experience private. Remember when Justin Timberlake did this in Tennessee? Oops.

13. Performing a Puppet Show in Your Window

Looking to entertain your neighbors with a puppet show from your window? Think again. In New York City, it could land you in jail for 30 days. Talk about a dramatic ending!

New York is known for its diversity, culture, and… quirky laws. While many of these rules may seem outdated or just plain strange, they’re part of what makes the Empire State unique.

