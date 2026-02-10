Valentine’s Day is supposed to be about love, chocolate, and maybe a slightly questionable amount of wine. But every year around this time, there’s another “V-word” that deserves just as much attention.

Vigilance.

Because while plenty of people across Central New York are swiping, messaging, and giving online dating another shot, scammers are also out there working overtime, hoping to turn heartbreak into a payday.

Here’s what you need to know so you do not end up with a broken heart and an empty bank account.

What Is a Romance Scam?

A romance scam usually starts the same way.

You meet someone on a dating app or social media site. They seem charming, attentive, and very interested in you. Conversations move fast. They tell you they feel a “real con

There is just one problem.

They always have a reason they cannot meet in person.

They might claim they are working out of the country, stationed overseas with the military, on an oil rig, or traveling for a big construction project. Eventually, an “emergency” pops up, and they ask for money.

Plane tickets. Medical bills. Legal fees. Crypto investments. Gift cards.

It is all fake.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans reported losing hundreds of millions of dollars to romance scams in recent years, and New York consistently ranks among the states with the highest number of reports.

The Most Common Lies Romance Scammers Tell

Romance scammers tailor their stories to whatever they think will work on you, but there are patterns.

They say they live far away or are stuck overseas

They claim they cannot video chat or always have “camera issues”

They talk about marriage and a future very quickly

They ask you to move the conversation off the dating app

They suddenly have a crisis that requires money

They suggest crypto or “guaranteed” investment opportunities

If someone you have never met in person starts asking for money, it is likely a scam.

How Scammers Ask for Money

Scammers want your money fast and in ways that are hard to trace or reverse. Common requests include:

Gift cards (Amazon, Google Play, Apple, Steam)

Wire transfers (Western Union, MoneyGram)

Money transfer apps

Cryptocurrency

No legitimate romantic partner will ever ask you to pay their bills with gift cards.

Ever.

The Number One Rule to Protect Yourself

Never send money, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or financial information to someone you have only met online.

Not for love.

Not for emergencies.

Not for “investments.”

If you have not met face-to-face, do not send a dime.

How to Spot a Romance Scam Before It’s Too Late

Watch for these red flags:

They “love bomb” you with nonstop messages and big promises

They try to isolate you from friends and family

They ask you to keep the relationship secret

They avoid video chats or in-person meetings

They always have a last-minute excuse when plans are made

They need financial help suddenly

If something feels off, trust your gut.

Smart Steps New Yorkers Can Take

Talk to someone you trust about new online relationships

Do a reverse image search on profile photos

Search the person’s job plus the word “scammer”

Keep your social media accounts set to private

Avoid oversharing personal struggles online

Sometimes an outside perspective from a friend or family member can spot a scam in seconds.

What To Do If You Think You’re Being Targeted

Stop communicating immediately

Do not send any more money

Contact your bank or payment provider right away

Report the scam to ReportFraud.ftc.gov

Report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center

