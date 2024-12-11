For the second time in the show’s history, an Upstate New Yorker has claimed the title on NBC’s The Voice, and this time, Utica is celebrating big. Sofronio Vasquez, a 31-year-old dental assistant from Utica, was named the winner of Season 26 during Tuesday night’s finale. But Vasquez didn’t just win the competition—he made history.

Hailing originally from the Philippines, Vasquez is the first Asian and Filipino contestant to win the U.S. version of The Voice. His victory was also a milestone for his coach, Michael Bublé, who secured a win in his very first season as a coach on the hit show.

Vasquez’s journey on The Voice began in September when he turned all four celebrity coach chairs—Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Bublé himself—with a show-stopping Blind Audition performance of Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin’ Down.”

He continued to impress week after week with soulful performances of hits like Sia’s “Unstoppable,” Elvis Presley’s “If I Can Dream,” and Celine Dion’s “The Power of Love.”

The finale was a show in itself. Vasquez teamed up with Bublé for a powerful duet of The Miracles' “Who’s Lovin’ You,” and he even shared the stage with Sting for a breathtaking performance of “Every Breath You Take.” But the most unforgettable moment came when Vasquez was announced as the winner, marking a full-circle moment for the singer whose story has inspired millions.

Growing up poor in the Philippines, Vasquez used music as a means to escape poverty and support his family after his father passed away in 2018. His journey led him to Utica, where he built a life as a dental assistant, but his passion for singing never wavered. That perseverance brought him to The Voice stage, where he not only represented Utica and the Mohawk Valley but also brought pride to his home country of the Philippines.

Previous Voice Winners

Vasquez isn’t the first Upstate New Yorker to claim victory on The Voice. Sawyer Fredericks, a singer-songwriter from Fultonville and the youngest winner ever at just 16, won Season 8 in 2015 as part of Team Pharrell.

Another Mohawk Valley standout includes Tom Nitti, a New Hartford native, New York State Trooper, and Purple Heart recipient who served in Afghanistan. Nitti competed on Team Reba during Season 24 but ultimately left the show to focus on his family. Nitti continues performing today, including this past summer when he performed at the New York State Fair.

Sofronio wins $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Season 27 of “The Voice” will return on February 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. on NBC. Coaches Adam Levine, and John Legend return, joining winning coach Michael Bublé and first-time coach Kelsea Ballerini.

