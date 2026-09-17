Changes could be coming to the price families pay to swim, ski and participate in recreational programs in Utica.

The Utica Common Council is considering legislation that would update a section of the city code that reportedly has not been changed since 1964.

The proposal would make several recreational activities free for everyone, regardless of where they live. However, it would also raise some season pass and daily ticket prices at Val Bialas Ski Center.

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The Common Council has not approved the changes. According to WKTV, the Common Council did not vote on the proposal during its Wednesday meeting. A committee meeting will be held to discuss the potential fee changes before the legislation moves forward.

Free Swimming for Utica Residents and Nonresidents

Under the current rules, Utica residents can receive a free season pool pass. Nonresidents pay $25 for a season pass and $15 for each three-week learn-to-swim session.

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The proposed law would eliminate pool passes and residency-based fees altogether. Public swimming, city-sponsored swimming lessons and the learn-to-swim program would all be offered free of charge to residents and nonresidents.

Proposed Val Bialas Season Pass Prices

Val Bialas Ski Center currently charges different season pass prices depending on whether someone lives in Utica.

The proposed law would eliminate that distinction and establish the same prices for everyone.

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Proposed season pass prices include:

Adults: $110

First child in a household, ages 6 through 18: $65

Second through fourth child in the same household: $35 each

Fifth child and each additional child: $25 each

Children age 5 and younger: Free

Adults age 60 and older: Free

Under the current fee structure, Utica adults pay $75 for a season pass while nonresident adults pay $125. That means the proposal would increase the price for city residents but lower it for adults living outside Utica.

Daily Skiing Prices Would Also Increase

The proposal would also raise the daily ticket prices at Val Bialas.

Adults would pay:

$10 for all lifts Monday through Friday

$12 for all lifts on weekends and holidays

$7 for rope tow access only

Children ages 6 through 18 would pay:

$7 for all lifts Monday through Friday

$8 for all lifts on weekends and holidays

$5 for rope tow access only

The current weekday prices are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Weekend and holiday tickets currently cost $6 for adults and $4 for children.

Tennis, Pickleball and Youth Programs Could Become Free

The proposed law would make city-owned tennis and pickleball courts free to use, with no season pass required.

All city or Youth Bureau-sponsored youth sports, instructional programs and recreational activities would also be free, regardless of residency. City-sponsored softball leagues would be charged an $850 team registration fee.

Flashback: What it was Like Skiing in Aspen in 1965 Take a look back in time to what it was like to ski in Aspen back in 1965. Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde