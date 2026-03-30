Look, I know we're just getting over the chaos of snow and winter. Some of us are even looking forward to the heat of summer. But, not so fast!

If you’ve been thinking about grabbing tickets for one of Central New York’s most magical holiday traditions (yes, we're talking Christmas), this is your warning to set an alarm, because The Polar Express officially goes on sale this week. And this is one that sells out!

What Is The Polar Express Train Ride in Utica?

Hosted by the Adirondack Railroad, the Polar Express is an immersive holiday experience departing from Utica Union Station that brings the classic story to life.

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Families board a festive train ride filled with hot chocolate, cookies, sing-along carols, and a visit from Santa, who hands out silver bells just like in the story.

When Do Polar Express Tickets Go On Sale in Utica, NY?

Tickets for The Polar Express Train Ride go on sale at 12:01 a.m. on April 1, and if you’ve ever tried to get them before, you already know, this is not something you wait on. The most popular dates and times tend to disappear quickly, especially the evening rides.

Polar Express Ticket Prices and Seating Options

There are a couple of ways to experience the ride:

Coach Class:

Adults (13+): $47

Children (2–12): $39

Adults (13+): $47 Children (2–12): $39 First Class (includes table seating + souvenir mug):

Adults (13+): $68

Children (2–12): $58

Kids under 2 ride free, making it a pretty family-friendly option.

Polar Express Train Times and Duration

The whole experience runs about 2 hours total, including a pre-boarding show inside the station.

Typical start times include:

1:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

7:00 p.m.

After the opening scene, passengers board the train and head out on a magical ride to the North Pole.

What to Expect on The Polar Express Ride

While on the Polar Express families will be served hot chocolate and cookies while the story in narrated and guests sing along to Christmas carols. Santa will also visit each family and give each child a silver bell. Plus, there will be plenty of photo-worthy opportunities.

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Pajamas are encouraged, so don’t be surprised if the whole train looks like a cozy Christmas morning.

Why You Should Book Polar Express Tickets Early

This event sells out every single year, and fast. One bonus if you’re an early planner is that tickets purchased between April 1–April 30 will allow you to choose your seats.

That can make a big difference if you’re booking for a group and want to make sure everyone sits together.

Purchase tickets here.

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