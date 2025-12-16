Winter in Utica has a rhythm all its own. The sky gets darker earlier, you can see your breath, and then the ice rink opens, skates hit the ice, and suddenly winter isn’t something to get through, it's fun.

If outdoor skating is part of your cold-weather tradition (or you’ve been meaning to make it one), now’s the time to commit. Season passes for Utica’s outdoor ice rink are officially on sale.

Season Passes Now Available for Utica’s Outdoor Ice Rink

Utica Mayor Mike Galime announced that season passes for the city’s outdoor ice rink are now available. And there are two season pass options to choose from:

A season pass with skate rentals for $150

A season pass without skate rentals for $100

So if you already have your own skates or just don’t want to worry about lugging gear around, there is an option for you.

Ice Rink Hours in Utica This Winter

The outdoor ice rink at Memorial Parkway will operate on the following schedule:

Wednesday through Friday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Skate with Santa Event Coming to Utica

One of the most magical events of the season is also right around the corner. The City of Utica is inviting families to Skate with Santa on Tuesday, December 23, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa will also be available for photos later that evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., giving kids (and let’s be honest, parents too) a perfect holiday memory.

Where to Buy Utica Ice Rink Season Passes

Season passes can be purchased directly at the ice rink, located at 220 Memorial Parkway.

If winter in Utica means cozy nights, hot cocoa, and making memories under the rink lights, this is your sign to lace up and lean into the season.

