Step Back In Time- Utica’s GoldenEye N64 Tournament Has Arrived

Relive the golden years of 90s video games with this special GoldenEye tournament coming to Utica New York.

For those who may not remember- GoldenEye 007 was a 1997 first-person shooter video game produced by Nintendo for the Nintendo 64. It was based on the 1995 James Bond film GoldenEye. In the game, the player controls the secret agent James Bond to prevent a criminal syndicate from using a satellite weapon. Each level you navigate a series of obstacles to complete objectives, such as recovering or destroying objects, while shooting enemies. In a multiplayer mode, up to four players compete in several deathmatch scenarios via split-screen.

"GoldenEye 007 was released in August 1997, almost two years after the release of the film but shortly before the release of its sequel Tomorrow Never Dies. It faced low expectations from the gaming media during development. However, it received critical acclaim and sold over eight million copies, making it the third-bestselling Nintendo 64 game. The game was praised for its visuals, gameplay depth and variety, and multiplayer mode."

You might remember spending hours trying to unlock the Golden Gun in the game.

Take Part In Utica's GoldenEye Tournament

You can relive your youth and prove that you're the coolest 40 year old around in Utica on Saturday June 15th at Woodland Farm Brewery of Utica. The tournament is free to sign up through the "ticket page" online HERE.

So far the tournament rules include the following:

"-4 player split screen death match

-Weapon sets and maps will be drawn randomly

-Radar on

-No slappers, throwing knives, golden gun, or odd job"

If you're interested to learn more, you can go online here.