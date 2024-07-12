The Ultimate Bavarian Festival Experience Is Coming Central New York

Mark your calendars and prepare for an event that celebrates the best of Bavarian culture right here in Central New York. The legendary Bavarian Festival is back for 2024.

The Bavarian Festival at the Utica Maennerchor is more than just an event every summer- it’s a celebration of culture, community, and fun. It's back for 3 exciting days for summer time 2024.

What The Bavarian Festival Has To Offer:

Enjoy musical performances and dance headlining the festival with the Bavarian Brothers. You'll hear plenty of authentic Bavarian music, including Alphorn playing, bell ringing, yodeling, and folk songs. The band has been a festival favorite for years. They will perform from 5-10 pm on Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 4 pm on Sunday. Also enjoy the Edelweiss Schuhplattlers performing traditional Bavarian folk dances throughout the festival.

The Food

The festival is definitely a diet cheat weekend. They will have a wide array of German delicacies that you can savor:

Various wursts with sauerkraut

Sauerbraten sandwiches

German potato salad

Liverwurst

Limburger

Hamburgers and hot dogs

Potato slinkies

Funnel cakes

Pizza and wings

For dessert, the festival's beloved Cake Booth (Die Bäckerei) will serve the famous Black Forest Cherry Torte (Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte), among other treats too.

Utica Maennerchor Utica Maennerchor loading...

What About Beverages?

Enjoy a selection of imported biers, sodas, and coffee to quench your thirst. Additionally, the festival will feature German craft vendors, offering unique souvenirs and gifts. Children can enjoy a variety of games, ensuring fun for all ages. The festival also includes a gift basket raffle, giving attendees a chance to win exciting prizes.

What's The Schedule And Cost?

Dates and Times:

Friday, July 19: 5-10 pm

Saturday, July 20: 5-10 pm

Sunday, July 21: Noon-4 pm

Utica Maennerchor Utica Maennerchor loading...

Ticket Information:

Adults: $5.00

Children under 12: Free

Parking: Free!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience Bavarian culture right here in Central New York.

