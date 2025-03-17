Over 60 Missing Kids Found In New York’s Largest Rescue Effort

In a first-ever effort, more than 60 missing children and teens have been safely located through the Capital Region Missing Child Rescue Operation.

This initiative, led by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) in partnership with the Office of Children and Family Services and the National Child Protection Task Force, brought together more than 60 law enforcement agencies and organizations to find children at risk of exploitation and harm.

A Massive Collaboration to Find At-Risk Kids

Over the course of three days, police departments in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy worked alongside state, federal, and nonprofit partners to review case notes, follow new leads, and use technology to find children who had been reported missing. The operation focused on runaways, a group particularly vulnerable to trafficking and exploitation.

🔹 Albany Police Department closed 40 cases

🔹 Troy Police Department closed 11 cases

🔹 Schenectady PD closed 5 cases

🔹 Colonie Police also found a missing vulnerable adult

The rescued children and teens were originally reported missing between the ages of 2 and 17 years old, and when found, they ranged from 6 to 21 years old.

Last year alone, more than 12,000 children under 18 were reported missing in New York State—95% of them were classified as runaways. These young people, some from group homes are at high risk of falling into dangerous situations, including trafficking, abuse, and crime. This operation wasn’t just about finding them—it was also about connecting them with resources to help prevent future disappearances.

DCJS Commissioner Rossana Rosado emphasized the importance of this effort, stating:

"These operations have resulted in the location of dozens of missing children from Western New York and the Capital Region, and we plan to continue our efforts to better protect and support at-risk youth, reduce crime, and make our communities safer for all."

Providing Help Beyond Rescue

Locating missing children is only the first step. The Office of Children and Family Services worked with local victim assistance programs and nonprofits to make sure that each rescued child received the support they need, from counseling to housing and healthcare.

Thanks to donations from Cash App, Square, Penlink, and Target in Niskayuna, the children also received gift cards for food, clothing, and essential items to help them get back on their feet.

What’s Next?

This is only the beginning. The National Child Protection Task Force will continue hosting Missing Child Rescue Operations nationwide, with plans to return to New York in 2026. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies in the Capital Region are already exploring ways to improve child safety and prevent future cases of missing children.

At the end of 2024, there were 1,067 active missing children cases statewide.

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor