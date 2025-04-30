The dresses are picked out, the tuxes are pressed, and prom season is officially in full swing. But, one big question remains: How are you getting there?

Traditionally, prom transportation has been a mix of last-minute parent drop-offs, expensive limos, party buses, or piling into a friend’s car, but this year, one company is stepping in to offer free rides to and from prom.

From now until May 31, Uber is offering two free rides up to $20 each for prom night; one ride to prom and one ride home. Teens can even schedule the rides up to 90 days in advance. Worried about not being able to go to prom with friends? The offer is still good with UberXL, which allows up to 6 people to ride.

Who’s Eligible for Free Uber Rides?

Teens ages 13 to 17 with an Uber teen account can take advantage of the offer. These accounts are set up through a parent’s main Uber profile and come with added safety features like:

PIN verification

RideCheck monitoring

Real-time location sharing and trip updates

Parents can track the entire ride in real time.

How to Book the Free Prom Ride

A parent adds their teen to their existing Uber account. The teen can request up to two free rides (max $20 each) for prom night. Rides must be booked by May 31, but can occur after that date. Bonus: After the dance, users can get $20 off an Uber Eats order to satisfy those late-night post-prom cravings.

This promotion is available across most of the U.S., including Central New York.

