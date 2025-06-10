Summer vacation season is heating up across Central New York, and if you're among the thousands of travelers planning to fly out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, Liverpool, or nearby regional airports, listen up. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) just issued a warning that's causing quite the stir on social media, and it involves everyone's favorite warehouse store membership card.

Despite what you might have heard from well-meaning friends or seen circulating online, your beloved Costco membership card absolutely cannot be used as identification to get through airport security.

The Reality Check That's Got Everyone Talking

The TSA wrote on their social media account a message that was equal parts humorous and firm:

"We love hot dogs & rotisserie chickens as much as the next person but please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID because it absolutely does not."

This warning comes as enforcement of REAL ID requirements began in May, catching many travelers from New York off guard.

The confusion seems to stem from a misunderstanding about TSA's identity verification process. While a Costco card might help establish a baseline identity if you've lost your primary ID, it cannot replace proper identification. You'd still need to go through the full identity verification process, which takes significantly longer and could cause you to miss your flight.

What New York Travelers Need to Know Right Now

If you're flying out of Syracuse, Rochester, Albany, or any other airport this summer, here's what you absolutely must have: a REAL ID-compliant driver's license, an enhanced driver's license, or another acceptable form of identification.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

REAL ID-compliant driver's license or state ID

U.S. passport or passport card

Department of Defense ID

Border crossing cards

Permanent resident cards

DHS trusted traveler cards (like Global Entry or TSA PreCheck cards)

What WON'T work:

Standard warehouse club membership cards (Costco, Sam's Club, BJ's)

Regular store loyalty cards

Credit cards

Work ID badges

Student ID cards (in most cases)

Understanding REAL ID: What New York Residents Need to Know

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 following recommendations from the 9/11 Commission, but implementation has been delayed multiple times. The most recent delay was in 2022 due to COVID-19 pandemic backlogs at state DMV offices.

What is REAL ID? It's a set of federal standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards. These enhanced security features make the IDs more difficult to forge and help verify the holder's identity.

Why was it created? The Act was designed to improve the security and authenticity of state-issued identification following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. It aims to prevent terrorists and others from using fraudulent identification to board aircraft or access federal facilities.

How to get your REAL ID in Central New York: New York State residents can obtain a REAL ID or Enhanced Driver's License at any DMV office. You'll need to bring certain documents, including proof of identity (like a certified birth certificate or valid passport), Social Security number, and two proofs of New York State residency.

You can schedule an appointment online at the New York State DMV website to avoid long wait times.

The cost for a REAL ID in New York is the same as a standard driver's license renewal. Enhanced Driver Licenses, which also meet REAL ID requirements and allow land border crossings to Canada and Mexico, cost slightly more.

Don't Let Misinformation Ruin Your Summer Plans

With summer travel season in full swing and many Central New York families planning vacations, the last thing you want is to arrive at Syracuse Hancock International Airport only to discover your identification won't get you through security.

TSA officials emphasize that trying to use inappropriate forms of ID like membership cards can create significant delays not just for you, but for other travelers as well. During peak summer travel times, these delays can cascade through the entire security checkpoint, affecting dozens of flights.

The agency routinely issues reminders about unacceptable forms of identification, but the Costco card confusion has been particularly persistent.

Planning Ahead for Smooth Travel

Before heading to any airport in New York or beyond, double-check that your identification meets current TSA requirements. If you haven't updated to a REAL ID yet, don't wait. DMV appointments can book up quickly during busy periods, and the REAL ID is mailed to you, which could cause travel delays if you wait too long.

Remember, while the TSA has clarified that you can indeed bring that famous Costco rotisserie chicken on your flight (cooked or raw, in carry-on or checked bags), the membership card that got you the discount won't get you past security.

For the most current list of acceptable identification and any updates to TSA requirements, visit the official TSA website. Requirements can change without notice, so it's always best to verify before you travel.

