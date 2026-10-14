A disagreement between two police officers in Troy reportedly turned physical Tuesday morning, leaving one with a minor injury and both on paid administrative leave.

According to CBS6 Albany, Troy police say the officers began pushing and shoving each other following a disagreement involving a call for service. The incident happened just after 11 a.m. yesterday on Fulton Street.

One Officer Sought Hospital Treatment

Police say one of the officers suffered a minor nose injury and went to a local hospital for treatment. Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while the department’s Office of Professional Standards investigates what happened.

What Led to the Disagreement?

That is one of the questions still unanswered.

According to the Times Union, the department has not released the officers’ names, details about the original service call or what prompted the disagreement. Police said that information would be available once the administrative investigation is complete.

America's Best Looking Police Cruisers Here are some of the finest State police cruisers in the Country but only 1 can be named the "Best Looking Cruiser in the Nation". Not every state submitted for this contest but New York did. Cast your vote for our State Troopers HERE Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi