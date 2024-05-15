Theresa Caputo Live- Spiritual Insights Coming To Central New York

Theresa Caputo; known worldwide as the Long Island Medium, and star of the Lifetime Series "Raising Spirits," is coming back to Central New York August 2024.

Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience, and a full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location.

"Through personal life stories, candid humor, and intimate details about her gift to communicate with those who have passed, the beloved television personality and best-selling author delivers healing messages to her audience, reassuring them with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them—just in a different way."

Where Is The Show?

Theresa's show will be held in Utica New York at the Stanley Theater on Wednesday August 14th at 7:30PM. Tickets are still available. You can learn more and buy them online here.

You can learn how to upgrade your experience to a VIP one online here.

More About The Show

“The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing” says Theresa Caputo. “It’s witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Theresa’s new television series, Raising Spirits, debuted in January on Lifetime Television. In addition to her television series, Theresa has appeared on such programs as “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Live with Kelly and Mark,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Tamron Hall,” & “The Today Show.” She has authored five books and her Ambie-nominated podcast, “Hey Spirit”, helps guests work through their grief to allow them to heal and move forward with peace and self-assurance.

17 Of New York State's Most Popular Ghost Stories New York State is obsessed with the paranormal. What are the most popular ghost stories from across the state? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler