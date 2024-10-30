The One Word Women Use To Describe Men In New York

If you had to use ONE word to describe men across New York State, what would it be?

DatingAdvice recently held a survey of 3,000 single women, where they were asked to sum up their perception of men from their states in just one word. That's right, just one word. The word that resonates most with their dating experiences.

The survey revealed that were three types of traits revealing how men from different states were viewed by women:

Positive descriptors: Respectful, Hardworking, Reliable, Dependable, Charming, Ambitious​​​​, Loyal, Generous, Kind, Gentle.

Neutral or ambiguous descriptors: Laid-back, Cautious, Modest, Unpredictable, Traditional.

Negative descriptors: Detached, Rude, Aloof, Immature, Lazy, Apathetic, Cold, Arrogant, Clingy, Insensitive, Overbearing, Impatient, Stubborn.

Alabama men were shown to be ‘respectful.’ If you’re a Minnesota native, you can expect the men there to be ‘loyal.’ South Carolina men are unfailingly ‘compassionate’, offering sympathy and support whenever it’s needed.

What Did Women Have To Say About New York State?

In New York, the men were described as ‘aloof.’

It can be frustrating to engage with someone who comes across as distant, uninterested, and indifferent, making it hard to feel a genuine connection. Florida men were rated as ‘immature’, which, again, is less than ideal for an adult woman, but makes sense when you consider how popular the state is with spring breakers. And if you’re in Maryland, beware of ‘arrogant’ men, who go around thinking they’re much better than everyone else and acting entitled."

Aloof. Yes. Aloof. The Oxford definition for aloof is "not friendly or forthcoming; cool and distant."

