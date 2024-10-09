The Best Waffles In New York Are Just A Road Trip Away

If you're looking to find the best waffles all across New York State, fill up your tank and get ready for a road trip.

Eat This, Not That went state by state to identify the best waffles in the America. Shockingly, a diner waffle didn’t take the top spot for New York. With the countless diners all over the state, and of course in New York City itself, how is this even remotely possible? Instead, that honor went to a growing chain making waves with their over-the-top waffle creations.

Where Are The Best Waffles In New York State?

The winner for New York State goes to Wafels and Dinges. This restaurant has been featured on the Food Network's Best Things I Ever Ate, and they have several locations all throughout New York City. That's where the road trip line comes into place:

The waffles are pearl sugar waffles that come with just about any topping you can imagine. One that stands out is the Baconana, which has bacon, bananas, and chocolate fudge loaded on top of the waffles."

Wafels and Dinges is a popular Belgian waffle business known for serving authentic Liège and Brussels waffles with a variety of sweet and savory toppings, or "dinges." Founded in New York City in 2007, it started as a food truck and expanded into multiple locations, offering a unique blend of traditional Belgian waffles with creative American twists. Their menu includes classic toppings like Nutella and whipped cream, as well as more inventive options, making it a go-to spot for waffle lovers seeking indulgent and customizable treats.

You can learn more about them online here. They do offer nationwide shipping if you'd like to avoid the drive.

