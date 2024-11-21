This Thanksgiving, New York is bracing for an onslaught of deliciousness for weather statewide.

Residents should prepare and expect mashed potato avalanches in the Finger Lakes region. Some experts are predicting gravy rivers are set to crest by noon. However, in the Catskills region, it looks like a cranberry sauce drizzle will blanket the area with occasional bursts of stuffing showers. This may cause brief delays at the table.

Over in Central New York, locals can prepare for pumpkin pie squalls. Yes, squalls with pumpkin pie with a 90% chance of whipped cream accumulation. The amount of Halfmoons and Turkey Joints could affect this forecast, but we won't know for sure until hours before. Turkey traffic is forecasted to peak around 3PM.

Meanwhile, Long Island will experience sporadic green bean casserole clouds, and good for them, they can keep it. Western New York will see strong gusts of "just one more roll" sweeping across the region. The North country will experience a sweet potato casserole haze lingering into the evening, but will cut off when the craving of leftover sandwiches kick in. In the Southern Tier, pie temperatures are expected to rise, with apple competing for dominance.

So yes, was this more about food than actual weather? Correct.

Possible Thanksgiving Nor’Easter Could Bring Heavy Snow

Just in time for Thanksgiving, another bout of potentially extreme weather could leave roads a sloppy mess and snarl peak holiday travel. If this sounds like a repeat of last year, you're not the only one thinking that. Early models are tracking the possibility of yet another Thanksgiving Nor'Easter that could bring heavy snow and blustery winds to the area. You can read more from WIBX.

