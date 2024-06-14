New York State’s Largest Taylor Swift Dance Party Is Coming

Having a "Cruel Summer?" Get ready to "Shake it Off" at New York State's largest Taylor Swift dance party.

If you’re unable to buy or win a ticket to the Eras Tour this summer, there’s no need for “Bad Blood.” The Great New York State Fair has a Taylor Swift opportunity for you. The world’s top Taylor Swift inspired tribute artists, DJ Swiftie, will perform on Chevy Court Stage on Friday, August 30th at 9:00PM. Get all of your friends, family, and get ready to sing and dance in Central New York.

"From “Cruel Summer” to “Anti-Hero” and every anthem in between, DJ Swiftie has amassed an impressive following with a themed dance party crafted around everyone’s favorite Taylor Swift songs that promises to have Swifties dancing and singing the night away. DJ Swiftie has entertained audiences across United States and is currently performing as part of a coast-to-coast tour with over 60 shows lined up in 2024."

This show is part of a three-show lineup in Chevy Court on August 30th, is scheduled to begin at 9:00PM and will feature a state-of-the-art light show. So dress in your favorite era and come out for the show.

The Great New York State Fair starts Wednesday, August 21st, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 2nd. All concerts are included in the price of admission, which will go on sale later this summer. The Great New York State Fair is the most affordable state fair in the country. Tickets are $8 for adults while admission is free for children under 12 and senior citizens aged 65 and older.

Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair Check out every free concert at the New York State Fair this year. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Over 50 Heart-Pounding Rides at the New York State Fair Midway There are plenty of rides for the kids and the kids at heart on the midway at this year's New York State Fair. Check them all out. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams