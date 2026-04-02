Tax day is coming! The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is reminding everyone that the deadline to file your taxes, and pay anything you owe, is midnight on April 15, 2026.

And yes… that date is coming up fast.

What Happens If You’re Not Ready to File?

If you’re not quite there yet, you can request an extension.

But here’s the part people seem to forget. While, an extension gives you more time to file, it does not more time to pay.

Read More: New Yorkers Can Now Claim Pet Tax in 2026

So if you owe money, you still need to estimate what you owe and pay it by April 15 to avoid penalties and interest.

Mailing Your Return? Read This First

Still going the old-school route and mailing your return? Make sure that envelope is postmarked by April 15.

Also, double-check the correct mailing address before sending anything. The Tax Department and IRS both recommend verifying this ahead of time to avoid delays.

Why E-Filing Might Save You a Headache

If you haven’t filed yet, e-filing is honestly the easier move. It’s faster, more secure and way less stressful than worrying about mail deadlines.

Plus, many New Yorkers qualify to file for free through options like Free File.

If you’re confused, overwhelmed, or just want to double-check something, your best bet is to go straight to the source.

Get our free mobile app

The NYS Tax Department has an online Income Tax Filing Resource Center with answers to common questions and step-by-step help.

Now go open that tax tab you’ve been ignoring.

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