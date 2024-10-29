Target Reduces Cost On Thanksgiving Meal Bundles In New York

If you're looking to save money on your Thanksgiving dinner, Target has great news for shoppers all over New York.

CNN reports that Target is lowering the price of its Thanksgiving meal bundle, adding to the roughly 8,000 products that have been discounted:

Priced at $20, a $5 decrease from 2023, the Thanksgiving meal feeds four people and includes all the usual holiday fixings: a frozen turkey (up to 10 pounds), potatoes, canned green beans, cream of mushroom soup, a boxed stuffing mix and jarred gravy. The deal is a mix of name brands and the Target-owned Good & Gather label."

The price of turkey, the most expensive item in the Target bundle, was reduced by 20% to 79 cents per pound. You'll find over 90 locations of Target across New York State serving up this deal. Target is joining Aldi and Walmart as a Thanksgiving meal bundle battling for the best prices for consumers this holiday season. Just last week, Sam’s Club announced a Member’s Mark Thanksgiving meal, which feeds up to 10 people for under $100.

The cost of Thanksgiving dinner in New York is higher than the national average, with the Northeast region of the country having the most expensive Thanksgiving dinners. The average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people in the Northeast is $64.38, while the Western region is close behind at $63.89.

The 2024 Thanksgiving Food Forecast shows that turkey prices will drop approximately 16% this year. However, most of the popular foods for Thanksgiving will see an increase in prices:

Ham prices are up 5.2%

Sweet potatoes are up 4%

Russet potatoes are at an all time high – up 14%

Canned green beans are up nearly 9%

Canned pumpkin prices jumped up 30%"

