Swifties, are you ready for it? This is not a drill. Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated new album, The Life of a Showgirl, is dropping at midnight on October 3, and Target stores across Central New York are opening their doors for a special release event. Think Black Friday vibes, but glittery, sparkly, and all about Taylor.

Midnight Madness at Target

On Friday night at 12:01 a.m. local time, fans can snag Target-exclusive editions of the new album, available in three collectible CD versions. Each store will be stocked while supplies last, with a limit of four per customer, because you know Swifties are going to grab every version.

Read More: Where to Propose in CNY: Inspired by Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’

Target is bracing for crowds, so plan to arrive early. Lines, trading, outfit reveals, and friendship bracelets? Yeah, expect all of that.

Central New York Stores Hosting the Release

Here’s where you can channel your inner Showgirl and get in on the midnight action:

Target Fayetteville — 340 Towne Dr, Fayetteville, NY 13066

Target New Hartford (Sangertown Square) — 1 Sangertown Sq Ste 3, New Hartford, NY 13413

Target Watertown — 21800 Towne Center Dr, Watertown, NY 13601

Target Vestal (Binghamton area) — 3112 Vestal Pkwy E, Vestal, NY 13850

But locations are expected to draw huge crowds of Swifties ready to celebrate together. Picture it: a mini Eras Tour sing-along moment in the Target parking lot. Get the whole list of Target stores participating in the album release here.

Tips for the Big Night

Arrive Early: Parking lots will fill fast, and you don’t want to miss your chance at the exclusive editions.

Bring Friends: Swifties know. Everything’s more fun with a group. Plus, you can trade CDs and merch.

Bracelets & Outfits: Don’t be surprised if fans turn the midnight run into a mini Swiftie fashion show.

Plan for Limit Rules: Each customer can grab four copies max, so bring backup if you’re shopping for friends.

So polish up your boots, grab your glitter, and head to Target, because midnight has never sounded so good. But, if you can't make it to target, you can pre-order your copy here.

States With The Biggest Taylor Swift Fans Gallery Credit: Lou Russo