Central New York Take 5 Ticket A $15,000 Winner

One lucky Central New York resident just won $15,000 in the Take 5 drawing.

The New York Lottery offers multiple draw games for people looking to strike it rich. The games include New York Lotto, Cash4Life, Numbers, Win 4, Take 5 and Pick 10. New York Win 4, Take 5 and Numbers are drawn twice a day at 2:30PM and 10:30PM. One resident won $15,000 on Monday August 19th's evening drawing.

Monday August 19th 2024's evening winning numbers were 2, 12, 17, 20, and 26. According to the New York Lottery, 2 winners of $15,882 were sold at the following locations:

Location: ONONDAGA, SPEEDWAY #07601, 7369 OSWEGO RD, LIVERPOOL

Location(2): NASSAU, PRAYOSHA 27 INC, 3015 LONG BEACH RD, OCEANSIDE"

Congrats to this lucky winner.

New Yorker Strikes Gold With Million-Dollar Mega Millions Win

One lucky New York resident just won a million dollars in the Mega Millions.

Tuesday August 13th 2024's winning numbers were 34, 55, 59, 65, 70, and the Mega Ball was 12. The Megaplier was 4X. One ticket purchased in New York matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball worth $1 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11:00PM. Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70; one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. You win if the numbers on one row of your ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn on that date.

