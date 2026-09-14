If you’re looking for a job with a steady schedule, and would rather interview right away than send another application into the internet void, this Syracuse hiring event could be worth checking out.

First Choice Staffing is partnering with United Auto Supply to hold an on-site warehouse hiring event on Wednesday, September 16.

Hiring managers will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. at the United Auto Supply facility at 1200 State Fair Boulevard in Syracuse. Applicants should enter through the glass door marked “Customer Entrance.”

Warehouse Positions Available

First Choice Staffing is recruiting for several open warehouse positions, including:

Warehouse order selectors

Order packers

Receiving and unloading positions

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Applicants must be willing to cross-train, meaning employees may be taught to perform responsibilities in more than one area of the warehouse.

Available Shifts and Pay

Multiple schedules are available, with starting pay ranging from $19 to $22 per hour.

Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: $19.50 per hour

Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: $20 per hour

Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: $19.50 per hour

Tuesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: $20.50 per hour

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: $19 per hour

Thursday through Monday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: $21 per hour

Thursday through Monday, 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: $22 per hour

What Applicants Should Bring

Anyone planning to attend should bring two forms of identification and be prepared to complete an application and interview on-site.

Applicants may also have an opportunity to tour the facility, so sneakers or boots are required.

First Choice Staffing is a locally owned and operated Central New York staffing agency that has served the area for more than 50 years. The company has locations in Whitesboro and Liverpool.

For more information about the hiring event, call First Choice Staffing at 315-453-5533 or visit First Choice Staffing online.