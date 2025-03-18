Syracuse Police Seek Public’s Help in Search for Double Homicide Suspect

Syracuse Police are actively searching for David Huff, a 43-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide that took place on Monday night. The Syracuse Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating him.

Suspect Description

Huff is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair and a beard. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Incident Details

The fatal shooting occurred on Monday, March 17th, at approximately 9:34 p.m. when officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 100 block of Roney Road. Upon arrival, police discovered two victims—an adult and a child—who had suffered gunshot wounds. Tragically, both were pronounced dead at the scene.

How to Help

Police are asking anyone with information about David Huff’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately. You can also reach the Syracuse Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

