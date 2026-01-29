Imagine movie night, but instead of a couch and blankets, you’re floating in warm water with the big screen glowing at the end of the pool. In the middle of winter, when cabin fever starts to set in.

That’s exactly the idea behind Dive-In Movie Night, a family-friendly event that combines pool time and a feature film into one memorable winter outing.

What Is Dive-In Movie Night?

Dive-In Movie Night flips the usual movie routine on its head. Families are invited to watch a movie while floating in a heated indoor pool, creating a relaxed, cozy atmosphere that feels especially needed during the colder months.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own flotation devices and settle in for the film, making it a fun option for kids who would rather swim than sit still, and for parents looking to mix entertainment with activity.

When and Where It’s Happening

The February Dive-In Movie Night takes place Thursday, February 27 at 7 p.m. at the Fulton County YMCA. It’s a members-only event and is free for YMCA members.

The movie selection will be announced closer to the event, but it’s expected to be another family-friendly pick that kids and parents can enjoy together. (Last month's was Frozen.)

What to Expect at the Event

Along with the movie itself, families can look forward to access to the YMCA’s heated indoor pool, a laid-back atmosphere, and movie-night extras like popcorn. It’s designed to be an easy, low-stress evening where families can relax and spend time together without worrying about the winter weather outside.

Because space in the pool is limited, arriving early is recommended.

If you’re looking for a fun way to break up the winter routine, February’s Dive-In Movie Night is one worth circling on the calendar.

