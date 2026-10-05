If you have a half-gallon of Stewart’s ice cream sitting in your freezer, you may want to check the flavor and date before grabbing a bowl.

Stewart’s Shops is recalling two of its popular ice cream flavors because of the possible presence of metal.

The recall involves half-gallon cartons of Heavenly Medley and Vanilla-Chocolate-Strawberry ice cream. The products were sold at all Stewart’s Shops locations in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire between July 17 and October 2, 2026.

Metal Object Found in Ice Cream

The recall was initiated after a customer reported finding a metal object in a half-gallon carton of ice cream. Thankfully, no injuries or illnesses connected to the recalled products have been reported.

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The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Check Your Freezer

Here’s what to look for if you have either flavor at home:

Heavenly Medley

Size: Half gallon

Best By: February 10, 2027

UPC: 0 82086 44371 1

Vanilla-Chocolate-Strawberry

Size: Half gallon

Best By: February 11, 2027

UPC: 0 82086 44377 3

Both products were packaged in paperboard cartons.

What to Do With Recalled Stewart’s Ice Cream

If you have one of the recalled cartons, don’t eat it. Customers can return the ice cream to any Stewart’s Shops location for a full refund.