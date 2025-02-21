Utica's own powerhouse vocalist and winner of The Voice, Sofronio Vasquez is hitting the road for an international tour—and he’s making a stop at The Stanley Theatre on June 14.

Sofronio announced the tour on his Facebook page which includes stops in California, Canada, Australia, and the UAE.

“I have exciting and wonderful news for everyone. See you all!” he wrote, sending fans into a frenzy.

Sofronio Vasquez 2025 Tour Dates:

📅 March 8 – Los Angeles, CA (Manila International Film Festival, The Beverly Hilton)

📅 March 15 – San Francisco, CA (Bal Theatre)

📅 March 29 – Sacramento, CA (Hiram Johnson Auditorium)

📅 April 25 – Winnipeg, Canada (Petrus Hall)

📅 May 2 – Calgary, Canada (Rajveer Hall)

📅 May 4 – Vancouver, Canada (Riverside Hall)

📅 May 24 – Dubai, UAE (World Trade Center)

📅 June 14 – Utica, NY (The Stanley Theatre)

📅 July 19 – New York City, NY (The Townhall)

📅 July 25 – Sydney, Australia (Sydney Coliseum)

📅 July 26 – Melbourne, Australia (Venue TBA)

As of now, ticket information for the Utica show has not been released, but they should be available on Ticketmaster when they go on sale.

Sofronio’s rise to fame on The Voice was extraordinary with his stunning performances and ultimately taking home the grand prize of $100,000. His victory also landed him a record deal with Republic Records.

Sofronio is bringing his world-class talent to The Stanley, and you won’t want to miss it!

