Utica’s Own Sofronio Vasquez Brings His Tour To The Stanley!

Canva/TSM

Utica's own powerhouse vocalist and winner of The Voice, Sofronio Vasquez is hitting the road for an international tour—and he’s making a stop at The Stanley Theatre on June 14.

Sofronio announced the tour on his Facebook page which includes stops in California, Canada, Australia, and the UAE.

“I have exciting and wonderful news for everyone. See you all!” he wrote, sending fans into a frenzy.

Sofronio Vasquez 2025 Tour Dates:

📅 March 8Los Angeles, CA (Manila International Film Festival, The Beverly Hilton)
📅 March 15San Francisco, CA (Bal Theatre)
📅 March 29Sacramento, CA (Hiram Johnson Auditorium)
📅 April 25Winnipeg, Canada (Petrus Hall)
📅 May 2Calgary, Canada (Rajveer Hall)
📅 May 4Vancouver, Canada (Riverside Hall)
📅 May 24Dubai, UAE (World Trade Center)
📅 June 14Utica, NY (The Stanley Theatre)
📅 July 19New York City, NY (The Townhall)
📅 July 25Sydney, Australia (Sydney Coliseum)
📅 July 26Melbourne, Australia (Venue TBA)

As of now, ticket information for the Utica show has not been released, but they should be available on Ticketmaster when they go on sale.

Sofronio’s rise to fame on The Voice was extraordinary with his stunning performances and ultimately taking home the grand prize of $100,000. His victory also landed him a record deal with Republic Records.

Sofronio is bringing his world-class talent to The Stanley, and you won’t want to miss it!

