New York’s Winter Danger: What You Need to Know About Snow Squalls

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a snow squall warning to alert people to the sudden, dangerous weather conditions that these events bring. Similar to tornado warnings, snow squall warnings are short-lived and highly localized, targeting specific areas. These warnings are broadcast to state and local officials, the media, and the general public, and will also trigger Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on your smartphone.

Beware of Snow Squalls: What You Need to Know to Stay Safe

So, what exactly is a snow squall? Imagine this: You’re driving on a wintery day, with dry pavement and good visibility. Suddenly, you notice a white haze in the distance. There’s no winter storm warning, so you assume it’s just light flurries. Within minutes, everything changes.

A snow squall appears with strong winds and blinding snow that reduces visibility to almost nothing and quickly coates the road with a slippery layer of snow. The whiteout conditions make it practically impossible to see vehicles ahead, and the slick roads increase the likelihood of chain-reaction accidents. But, just as quickly as it arrives, the snow squall passes, leaving clear skies and calm conditions behind.

Why Are Snow Squalls So Dangerous?

Unlike larger-scale winter storms, snow squalls are sudden and intense - but short lived. They usually occur without enough snowfall to trigger a traditional winter weather advisory or storm warning. These conditions make them uniquely hazardous for drivers, especially those caught off guard.

How to Stay Safe During a Snow Squall

Delay Travel : If a snow squall warning is issued, wait until it passes. Roads are unsafe during these events.

: If a snow squall warning is issued, wait until it passes. Roads are unsafe during these events. If You Must Drive : Slow down and increase the distance between you and other vehicles. Turn on your headlights to improve visibility. Avoid sudden braking, which can cause skidding.

: In an Emergency: Stay calm. If traffic slows down or if there's an accident, slow down and pass if safe. If traffic is stopped, stay inside your vehicle with your seatbelt fastened. Avoid standing near the road. If safe, move far away; otherwise, remain in your car, stay warm, and wait for help.

Next time you hear a meteorologist mention a snow squall, take it seriously. These events can happen even when no major storm is present and can turn a calm winter day into a nightmare on the roads.

Snow Removal Etiquette To Remember In New York State Gallery Credit: Brett Alan