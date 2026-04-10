If you’ve ever kayaked, swam, or even just dipped your toes into the waters around Saranac Lake, you might want to hear this…

A new list from World Atlas is calling out some of the most “snake-filled” waters in the northern United States, and one of our own backyard destinations made the cut.

Before you panic and cancel your Adirondack plans, let’s talk about what this actually means (and why it’s not as scary as it sounds).

Why Saranac Lake Made the List

According to the report, the Saranac Lakes region is home to a surprisingly diverse snake population, and it all comes down to the environment.

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If you think about it, the region is full of calm, connected waterways. There are plenty of wetlands and marshy edges. Plus forest trails and tall grasses.

Basically… it's a snake’s dream neighborhood.

The area supports species like: Northern water snakes (the ones you might actually see near the water), Eastern garter snakes (super common and harmless) and, Smooth green snakes (smaller, shy, and actually helpful for controlling insects).

And, they’re there because the ecosystem is healthy.

These Snakes Are (Mostly) Harmless

Most of the snakes found around Saranac Lake are non-venomous, not aggressive and more scared of you than you are of them.

Even northern water snakes, which sometimes get mistaken for something more dangerous, are just out there minding their business, hunting fish and frogs.

Why There Are So Many Around the Water

Seasonal flooding and spring runoff expand wetland areas, creating temporary snake hangouts.

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Add in plenty of food, safe hiding spots along shorelines and quiet coves you can paddle into and you’ve got a perfect setup.

What You Might Actually See

If you’re out on the water or hiking nearby, you might spot one sunbathing on a rock or slithering along the shoreline, or even swimming across the water. Most people however, never notice them.

And if you do, it should be from a safe distance, especially in canoe-accessible areas where you can observe without disturbing them.

Other Places That Made the List

The World Atlas list also highlights places like:

The Mississippi River in Minnesota

Door County, Wisconsin

The Huron River in Michigan

Sebago Lake in Maine

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