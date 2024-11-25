This holiday season, families with children with autism or other disabilities can experience a magical visit with Santa Claus in a calm, accommodating setting. Santa Cares events, hosted at various malls and locations across the country, are designed to provide a sensory-friendly and inclusive environment for children and adults alike.

These special sessions will staff employees trained to support individuals with diverse needs. Santa himself is prepared to create a welcoming and relaxed experience, while the lighting and music will be adjusted to minimize sensory overload. Additionally, short wait times ensure that families can enjoy their visit stress-free.

Celebrate an Inclusive Holiday Season with Santa Cares Events

To make the experience even more accessible, Santa Cares events are held when the venues that host the events are closed to the general public, providing a quiet environment. The event is put on courtesy of Cherry Hill Programs in collaboration with Autism Speaks, to ensure families can enjoy festivities without feeling overwhelmed.

Most Santa Cares events are taking place on December 8. They are free to attend and open to individuals of all ages, but reservations are required. Photo packages are available for purchase for those looking to capture the moment.

Sangertown Square in New Hartford, NY, will host its Santa Cares event at Center Court near Dick’s Sporting Goods. Destiny USA in Syracuse will also host the event at the Commons Level Atrium.

