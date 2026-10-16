The Savannah Bananas have officially revealed their massive 2027 Banana Ball schedule, and one of the stops is in Central New York.

Known for their outrageous antics, choreographed dances, crazy trick plays and a version of baseball that's unlike anything you've ever seen, the Bananas have become one of the hottest tickets in sports.

And now, Banana Ball is coming to the home of baseball history.

Banana Ball Coming to Cooperstown in May 2027

Mark your calendars for May 29 and 30, 2027, when Banana Ball takes over historic Doubleday Field in Cooperstown for a special Hall of Fame Series.

The two-day event is part of an even bigger 2027 schedule that includes 79 stadiums across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

According to ESPN, the Hall of Fame is also planning to unveil an exhibit featuring all six Banana Ball teams.

How to Get Savannah Bananas Tickets for Cooperstown

The ticket lottery is officially OPEN, but you only have until October 31, 2026, to enter.

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Because demand is so high, Banana Ball uses a lottery system rather than simply opening ticket sales to everyone at once.

Fans must register for a chance to purchase tickets to their preferred event. Being selected in the lottery gives you the opportunity to buy tickets, but entering does not guarantee you'll get them.

Those selected can purchase up to five tickets.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE 2027 SAVANNAH BANANAS TICKET LOTTERY

Make sure to select the Cooperstown event when registering. And don't wait until the last minute. The lottery closes October 31.

What Exactly Is Banana Ball?

If you've never seen the Savannah Bananas in action, imagine baseball mixed with a circus, a dance party and a whole lot of unexpected surprises.

We're talking players dancing between pitches, unbelievable catches, hilarious celebrations and plenty of interaction with the crowd. But there's actual baseball happening, too.

Banana Ball features special rules designed to keep the action moving and fans entertained. Games have a two-hour time limit, batters can steal first base, and even fans can get involved by catching foul balls for outs.

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What started as one entertaining baseball team has grown into a six-team league featuring the Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, Firefighters, Texas Tailgaters, Loco Beach Coconuts and Indianapolis Clowns.

The league attracted more than 3.2 million fans during its 2026 season, and demand continues to grow.

Other New York Stops on the 2027 Banana Ball Schedule

Cooperstown isn't the only New York destination getting in on the fun.

Several other stops are planned across the Empire State, including:

May 28-29: Yankee Stadium, Bronx

May 29-30: Doubleday Field, Cooperstown

June 10-11: Sahlen Field, Buffalo

July 2-3: ESL Ballpark, Rochester

July 9-10: Maimonides Park, Brooklyn

The 2027 tour will also make history with its first games in Mexico and Canada, along with stops at iconic locations like the Field of Dreams in Iowa.

But for Central New Yorkers, the chance to experience Banana Ball at historic Doubleday Field without traveling across the country might be the biggest home run of all.

Remember, the Cooperstown games are May 29 and 30, 2027, and the ticket lottery closes October 31, 2026.

Baseball in Upstate New York: Legends, Graves, and Historic Sites Baseball is big in Upstate New York in the summer. Very big. For fans of baseball legends, sports trivia, and exploring historic sites, we present this list of 14 interesting suggestions. On this list you will find many directions to the Upstate New York graves of some of the games most outstanding players, you will see some fascinating baseball trivia, and we list a couple of local historic baseball fields that have been entertaining baseball fans since 1906! All for fun, so here you go sports road-trippers. Get started! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio