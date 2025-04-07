Upstate New York Roommate Charged in Deadly BB Gun Shooting
A 27-year-old man has died after being shot with a pellet gun in Saratoga Springs early Sunday morning, and police have charged his roommate with manslaughter.
According to the Saratoga Springs Police Department, emergency dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot with a BB gun at a residence on Warren Street. The caller stated the victim was bleeding and having difficulty breathing.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Michael Collins unconscious and unresponsive. Emergency crews from the Saratoga Springs Fire Department provided medical aid and transported Collins to Albany Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Saratoga Springs Man Dies After Being Shot With Pellet Gun; Roommate Charged With Manslaughter
Police arrested Brendan Carl, 26, also of Saratoga Springs, in connection with the incident. He has been charged with:
Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C felony
Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a Class A misdemeanor
Carl was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court by Judge Wait and remanded to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Bail was set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 partial bond, or $300,000 bond.
Read More: New York Expands Restrictions on Guns and Ammo
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting and urges anyone with additional information to call (518) 584-1800.
"This tragic incident is under active investigation by the Saratoga Springs Police Department," police said, "We extend our deepest sympathies to Michael’s family and friends."
The Most Deadly and Dangerous Places in New York
19 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2025
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
11 Ghost Towns In New York State You've Never Heard Of
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler