Heroic Rescue: Horse Pulled from Frozen Pond by First Responders in Upstate New York

A heart-stopping rescue unfolded in Saratoga Springs, NY, when a horse named Sly fell through the ice of a thawing pond. But, thanks to the heroic efforts of local first responders, police officers, and community members, Sly is now recovering and back home—though his ice-skating days are officially over.

Horse Rescued from Icy Pond in Upstate New York

The dramatic incident occurred on Monday afternoon when Sly's owner, Ali Ernst, returned home from work to find her three horses playing near the pond on her property. A few moments later, she realized that Sly, a 22-year-old quarter horse, had broken through the ice and was struggling in the freezing water.

Realizing she couldn't pull him out alone, Ernst quickly called for help and rushed to Sly’s side, gripping his halter to keep his head above water. But as she fought against the cold, the situation grew more desperate.

First Responders Spring Into Action

At 3:45 p.m., Saratoga Springs Police Officer Kyle Clinton was the first on the scene. He immediately jumped in to help Ernst, securing a rope around Sly’s head to prevent him from sinking further. Within minutes, Officers Kris Camarro and Dominic Martuscello arrived, joining the effort to pull Sly to safety.

As body-camera footage later revealed, it was an all-hands-on-deck moment. Neighbors, family members, and additional police officers—including those with experience handling horses—rushed in to assist. A total of nine people worked together, pulling with everything they had as Sly fought to stay afloat.

A Battle Against Time and Ice

The rescuers had to act fast. They first secured ropes around his head but needed more leverage. Thinking quickly, Ernst tossed additional ropes into the icy hole, hoping to catch one of his legs, and with luck, she did.

They gave one final pull—and the 1,300-pound horse was finally freed from the ice.

Sly's Recovery

Once on solid ground, Sly was cold, exhausted, and hypothermic, but miraculously, he managed to stand. He was immediately transported to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital, where Ernst works as a veterinary technician.

By Wednesday, Sly had made a full recovery and was back home. However, one major change had been made—a new electric fence now surrounds the pond to prevent another icy accident.

“Sly’s dreams of being an Olympic figure skater are over,” Ernst joked in a Facebook update. “But he is alive and well, thanks to everyone who jumped in to help him yesterday.”

Community and First Responders Praised for Heroic Effort

The Saratoga Springs Police Department—which has its own mounted unit and experienced horse handlers—shared the rescue story on social media, emphasizing their commitment to protecting all lives, whether they have two legs or four.

