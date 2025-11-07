Today, something magical began in the small town of East Greenbush, New York. The moment when one humble backyard tree transforms into a symbol of holiday wonder for millions in New York City.

Early morning send-off

Shortly after 8 a.m., got to work at the Russ family property in East Greenbush and began the careful process of cutting down the 75-foot-tall Norway spruce, the soon-to-be 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting. The tree, estimated at about 75 years old and standing 11 tons strong, gave its final stand on familiar territory before embarking on its journey to Midtown Manhattan.

The spruce was loaded onto a specially outfitted flatbed trailer and just after noon, began its southbound trek to join the holiday magic.

A Home & A Family’s Gift

This tree has spent over six decades on the Russ family’s property. It was planted by Judy Russ’s husband’s great-grandparents in the 1920s and rooted in a home that’s been in the family for five generations. Judy, who lives on the property with her 7-year-old son Liam, is excited to share the tree with the world.

Nominate the Song That Will Kick Off Nonstop Christmas Music

Read More: Decide the First Song of the Christmas Season on Lite 98.7

Before leaving for New York, the tree even made a stop at Liam’s school, Genet Elementary School, allowing the community share in the send-off. Replacement trees will also be planted.

The Road to Rockefeller

The tree is expected to arrive in New York City by Saturday, where crews will raise it and decorate it for its starring holiday role.

Once it arrives, it will be decked out in over 50,000 energy-efficient LED lights, crowned with the signature 900-pound Swarovski star, and set into place on Center Plaza to shine bright through mid-January.

Check out pictures from the tree cutting.

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree Cutting This years tree comes from a family in East Greenbush, New York. Gallery Credit: Rachel Davis/TSM

10 Years of Christmas Trees in Rockefeller Center Check out more than a decade of Christmas trees in Rockefeller Center. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams



