If you’ve noticed empty shelves where rock salt usually lives... you’re not imagining it.

All across Central New York, rock salt supplies are tight, towns are stretching what they have, and homeowners are getting creative trying to stay upright on icy sidewalks and driveways.

So let’s talk salternatives. Aka smart, realistic alternatives to rock salt that can help you get through the rest of winter without busting your tail… or destroying your driveway, lawn, or your dog’s paws.

Why Rock Salt Isn’t Always the Hero We Think It Is

Rock salt works by lowering the freezing point of water, but it’s only effective down to about 15–20°F. Once we dip below that (which… hi, Central New York), it loses a lot of its melting power.

It can also damage concrete, brick, and asphalt, burn plants and grass, irritate pets’ paws and stomachs and end up in local waterways.

Translation: even when you can find it, using less, or using something else, is usually a better idea.

Salternative #1: Table Salt (Small Areas Only)

Yes, the same stuff in your kitchen.

Works best above 15°F

Good for porch steps or a short walkway

Not practical (or cheap) for full driveways

Think “emergency backup,” not long-term plan.

Salternative #2: Water Softener Salt

If you have a water softener, check your basement.

Melts ice more slowly than rock salt

Often sold in large bags

Can be more expensive

It’s not perfect, but it beats slipping.

Salternative #3: Kitty Litter, Sand, or Cinders (Traction Heroes)

These won’t melt ice, but they dramatically improve traction.

Great when it’s too cold for salt to work

Helps prevent falls

Needs reapplying after snow or wind

Pro tip: use plain, non-clumping kitty litter.

Salternative #4: Used Coffee Grounds

Weird but true.

Adds traction

Can slightly warm and loosen thin ice

Works best in small areas

Bonus: smells better than rock salt.

Salternative #5: Vinegar + Warm Water Spray

DIY ice melter:

Mix warm water with vinegar

Pour or spray onto icy patches

Acid helps break ice down into slush

Best for sidewalks and steps but not giant driveways.

Salternative #6: Baking Soda Solution

Pet- and concrete-friendlier option.

Mix ½ cup baking soda + 1 gallon warm water

Good for small patches

Not ideal for large areas

Salternative #7: Beet Juice or Fertilizer-Based Ice Melts

Sounds wild, but beet juice lowers water’s freezing point and is used by some municipalities.

You may also see ice melts made with:

Magnesium chloride (more pet-friendly)

Calcium magnesium acetate (CMA) – eco-friendly, but pricier

Urea-based products

They’re gentler than rock salt, though still best used sparingly.

Salternative #8: Rubbing Alcohol Ice Spray

Fast and effective for spot treatment.

Mix:

½ gallon warm water

A few drops dish soap

¼ cup rubbing alcohol

Spray or pour on icy patches and watch it bubble and melt.

How to Make ANY De-Icer Work Better

Always shovel first.

Use products only where needed, not everywhere.

For stubborn spots: pour hot water, sweep it off, then apply a small amount of de-icer to prevent refreezing.

Combine melting products with sand or kitty litter for traction.

Less product = less damage + better results.

Pet Safety Reminder

Even “pet-friendly” products can irritate paws.

Wipe paws after walks

Avoid letting pets lick treated surfaces

Use traction products (sand, litter) near areas your dog uses most

The Takeaway

If you’re out of rock salt this winter, you’re not out of options.

From kitty litter to coffee grounds to DIY sprays, these salternatives can help you stay safer on slick surfaces, without wrecking your driveway, killing your lawn, or hurting your pets.

