A police pursuit in Rochester Tuesday morning led to a serious crash involving a Regional Transit Service bus and a pedestrian.

New York State Police say that on February 17, 2026, at approximately 10:54 a.m., troopers attempted to pull over a Chevrolet Trax for Vehicle and Traffic Law violations in the city of Rochester.

Suspect Vehicle Runs Red Light, Strikes RTS Bus

State Police say the suspect vehicle failed to comply and drove through a red light at the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Clifford Avenue, striking a Regional Transit Service bus.

Read More: Man Shot by State Troopers During Confrontation

Following the initial collision, the RTS bus then struck a female pedestrian who was near the intersection.

The bus came to rest against a fence on church property. Authorities say there was no reported structural damage to the church building.

Pedestrian Extricated From Beneath Bus, Suffers Serious Injuries

Officials say the female pedestrian became trapped underneath the bus.

Members of the Rochester Fire Department extricated her from beneath the vehicle. She was conscious at the scene but suffered serious injuries and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Bus Driver and Suspect Also Hospitalized

Luckily, only the driver was aboard the bus. He, however, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Read More: Multi-Agency Operation in Westchester Finds 43 Missing Children

The suspect was identified as David Robinson, age 42, of Rochester. He was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Intersection Closed, Drivers Asked to Avoid Area

Authorities say the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Clifford Avenue was closed while investigators worked the scene. Motorists and pedestrians were advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The investigation remains active.

All The Buffalo Bills Charged With Crimes Since 2000 You'll find everything on this list, from reckless driving, DUI, gun charges, disorderly conduct, and more. Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

New York's 5 Most Common Crimes If you ever wondered what type of crime is most common in New York State, personal injury law firm Gruber Law Offices found out exactly that.

Using the latest statistics from the United States Bureau of Justice, they identified the 5 crimes that are reported most in the state. Gallery Credit: Megan



