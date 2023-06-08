Upstate New York Hosting A New Exciting Run And Walk October 2023

If you love food and Upstate New York, mix in some running too. Coming up this October you can take place in the Sitrin Foundation Riggie Run and Walk.

Coming up on Sunday October 8th 2023 the first-ever Riggie Run and Walk will be held at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute campus. It will feature a 5K run, 5K wheelchair race, and 2-mile walk as well as a free 1-mile kids run.

5K participants will have the opportunity to register for the Riggie Challenge in which they will be required to consume one bowl of chicken riggies at the halfway point of the race. Yes, they will need to chow down on an entire bowl of riggies while running. For those who wish not to engage in the Challenge, a traditional 5K division will be offered.

Prizes will be awarded in both divisions. Additionally, at the conclusion of the Run and Walk, a Riggiefest will be featured in the Student Center in which local restaurants will showcase their version of this famous Utica dish. Community members are also invited to attend for a $5 entry fee.

All proceeds will go to Sitrin's Military Program which benefits local post-9/11 veterans and service members who have PTSD, suicidal ideations, depression, amputations, spinal cord injuries and other combat-related conditions.

For ten years, the Sitrin Health Care Center’s Annual Stars & Stripes Run & Walk for our Nation’s Heroes has served as the primary fundraiser for Sitrin’s Military Program. This unique program provides comprehensive, complimentary care to post-9/11 veterans and service members affected by post-traumatic stress, suicidal ideations, traumatic brain injuries, depression, and other combat-related conditions."

Enjoy your bowl of riggies.

