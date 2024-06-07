Relay For Life Of Central New York Rain Or Shine This Weekend

Relay For Life of Central New York is happening on Saturday June 8th at Delta Lake State Park just outside of Rome. This event is looking to break records.

This year's Relay For Life is presented by Upstate Cancer Center and will unite the community to celebrate survivors and remember those lost to the disease. Here's a crazy fact- in 2024, for the first time ever, the United States is expected to surpass 2 million new cancer diagnoses, with more than 6,385 expected to occur here in Central New York. Cancer continues to be the second most common cause of death among Americans, after heart disease. We need to change these numbers. You can help:

“Relay For Life is more than just a walk. It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families,” said Robert Elinskas, American Cancer Society staff partner for the Relay For Life of Central NY, “Thanks to that shared passion, we are working to help the American Cancer Society advance its mission through advocacy, research and patient support in an effort to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”

Here's A Look At The 2024 Relay

1) This year’s Relay For Life begins with local cancer survivors leading the first lap around the track with a free reception in their honor afterwards. Survivors do not need to be on a team to take part, and there is no charge for survivors to enter the park or enjoy the event. Survivors who pre-register online at RelayForLife.org/CNY or who call 1.800.227.2345 also receive a free survivor t-shirt by mail.

2) The luminaria ceremony, which remembers those lost because of the disease, and honors those still fighting, will take place at 8:30PM. They are available through the event website at RelayForLife.org/CNY or on-site the day of the event.

3) The Relay also features a variety of music from local performers and DJs, as well as kids activities, fundraisers, cancer education, tours of the Upstate Cancer Center mobile mammography van and seven local food trucks. The event is held rain or shine.

How To Get Involved In The 2024 Event

There are many ways to get involved in Relay For Life, including:

- Join: Join a Relay community to connect with survivors, caregivers, and others impacted by cancer in your local community. Visit RelayForLife.org/CNY to sign up for Relay and join your community in the fight against cancer.

- Donate: Your donation fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Visit RelayForLife.org/CNY

To learn more about this year’s Relay For Life of Central New York presented by Upstate Cancer Center, visit RelayForLife.org/CNY.

How Did Central New York Do Raising Money In 2023?

Last year’s Relay For Life of Central New York raised over $200,000 for the American Cancer Society with 45 teams participating from across the Mohawk Valley, Madison County and Syracuse. This year’s event features over 55 teams.

Dollars raised each year by more than 250,000 Relay participants across the country help support the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways, including funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.

You can learn how to participate this year online here.

