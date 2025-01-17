Counselor at New York Rehab Arrested for Selling Crack

Police in Dutchess County have arrested Alvin Lewis Jr., a 54-year-old drug counselor at Arms Acres, an in-patient drug treatment facility in Carmel, NY, on felony charges related to drug trafficking. Lewis faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Drug Counselor Arrested in Crack Cocaine Trafficking Bust in Dutchess County

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force began investigating Lewis after community members reported suspicious activity involving narcotics sales in the Wappingers Falls area. Investigators discovered that Lewis used multiple aliases to obscure his identity while operating as a "dangerous narcotics drug dealer," according to officials.

Undercover agents purchased crack cocaine from Lewis on several occasions during the investigation. Surveillance efforts confirmed that he worked overnight shifts at Arms Acres, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the facility’s operations.

Late Tuesday night, agents, along with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Emergency Service Unit (SWAT), arrested Lewis during a vehicle stop in Fishkill. A search warrant was then executed at his residence on Sergeant Palmateer Way in Wappingers Falls. The search uncovered a significant quantity of crack cocaine, packaged and ready for sale.

Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Lewis was arraigned in the Village of Wappingers Falls Court and is currently being held at the Dutchess County Jail without bail. Local officials ask anyone with additional information about Lewis or similar activities to come forward.

