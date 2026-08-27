Two more animals have tested positive for rabies in Oneida County, and health officials are reminding residents to know what to look for and make sure their pets are protected.

According to the Oneida County Health Department, a bat found in Chadwicks and a raccoon found in Westmoreland both recently tested positive for rabies. The incidents resulted in exposure to two people and two dogs.

Rabid Bat Found at Chadwicks Home

The bat was found at a residence in Chadwicks and was sent to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing on August 24. Results came back positive for rabies on August 25.

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One person was exposed to the bat and is now receiving post-exposure prophylaxis, a series of treatments used to prevent rabies after a potential exposure.

Raccoon Tests Positive for Rabies in Westmoreland

A day later, another case was confirmed in Westmoreland.

A raccoon was sent for testing on August 25, with positive results reported on August 26.

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In this case, two dogs came into contact with the rabid raccoon and will receive rabies booster shots. One person was also exposed and is receiving post-exposure treatment.

The two cases are a good reminder that rabies isn't just something pet owners need to think about when vaccination time rolls around. Knowing the warning signs in wild and stray animals can help keep both people and pets safe.

What Does a Rabid Animal Look Like?

The Oneida County Health Department says there are several behaviors that could indicate an animal has rabies.

An animal may act strangely, appear unusually aggressive or "mad," become unexpectedly shy, get unusually close to people or begin drooling or foaming at the mouth.

If you spot a wild or stray animal behaving strangely, don't approach or attempt to handle it. Instead, contact your local animal control officer, police department or the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for assistance.

New York Rabies Vaccine Requirements for Pets

Keeping pets vaccinated is one of the most important ways to protect them from rabies.

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Under New York State Public Health Law, dogs, cats and ferrets must receive a rabies vaccination by four months old and another vaccination one year after the initial dose.

Dogs and cats then need booster vaccinations every three years. Ferrets require boosters annually.

Next Oneida County Rabies Clinic Scheduled for October

The Oneida County Health Department holds rabies vaccination clinics throughout the year to make it easier for residents to keep their pets protected.

The next clinic is scheduled for Friday, October 9, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Town of Trenton Offices.

Anyone with questions about rabies prevention or concerns about a possible exposure can contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.