Prize-Winning Ticket Worth $50,000 Sold In Central New York

A third prize winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Central New York. Was this your Powerball ticket?

The New York Lottery announced one third-prize-winning ticket was sold for the September 4th Powerball drawing here in Central New York at the Byrne Dairy in Liverpool.

According to CNY Central, a prize-winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Byrne Dairy located at 491 Electronics Parkway in Liverpool. The winning numbers were 7, 10, 21, 33, 59, and the powerball of 20. For those that don't know how to play- The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59PM.

CNY Is On A Winning Streak

One lucky Central New York resident just won $15,000 in the Take 5 drawing back in August. The New York Lottery offers multiple draw games for people looking to strike it rich. The games include New York Lotto, Cash4Life, Numbers, Win 4, Take 5 and Pick 10. New York Win 4, Take 5 and Numbers are drawn twice a day at 2:30PM and 10:30PM. One resident won $15,000 on Monday August 19th's evening drawing.

Lucky New York Lottery Player Now A Multi-Millionaire

Over the last few month a Powerball ticket worth one million dollars was sold in Onondaga County at the Wegman's on Brewerton Road in Cicero. A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cicero. That one came from the Speedway on Brewerton Road. Someone a few months back had a winning ticket worth $2,000,000.00 sold in at the 7-Eleven on Main Street in Buffalo. You can read more about that online here.

