New York State is one signature away from making a major change to the food you eat every day, especially if pizza or bagels are on your regular rotation.

Lawmakers have passed the Food Safety and Chemical Disclosure Act, and it’s now waiting on Governor Kathy Hochul to decide whether it becomes law.

What Ingredient Could Be Banned?

At the center of the debate is potassium bromate, a chemical sometimes added to flour. It's commonly used to strengthen the dough, improve the texture and create a more consistent result for baking.

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That consistency is a big deal for bakeries and pizzerias... especially in New York, where temperature and humidity can change quickly and affect dough from day to day.

Why Is Potassium Bromate Controversial?

Critics say the ingredient comes with potential health risks.

Studies have linked potassium bromate to cancer concerns (including kidney and thyroid issues) and possible long-term health effects.

Because of those concerns, several countries, and even some states like California, have already banned it.

Supporters of the New York bill say it’s time for the state to follow suit and increase transparency about what’s in our food.

What the Proposed Law Would Do

If signed, the legislation would:

Ban potassium bromate, along with FD&C Red No. 3 and propylparaben

Require more disclosure of chemical ingredients in food products

Make it illegal to manufacture or sell foods containing those additives in New York

The bill specifically states that these additives could no longer be used in foods intended for human consumption.

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And, there would be a transition period. Manufacturers would have time to sell through existing inventory, while some small retailers could continue selling products until expiration dates.

What It Could Mean for Pizza and Bagels

For some businesses, the change could mean adjusting recipes.

Potassium bromate helps create predictable dough, especially when conditions fluctuate. Without it, bakers may need to rely on longer fermentation times, more natural techniques or even trial and error to maintain consistency.

But not everyone is worried. Some pizzerias already avoid the ingredient altogether, saying it actually improves flavor and quality.

Could Prices Go Up?

That’s where the debate gets heated.

Opponents, including food industry groups, say this could lead to an increase in production costs and disrupt the food chain, passing those costs onto customers.

Simply: your slice or bagel could get more expensive.

What Happens Next?

Right now, everything hinges on Governor Hochul.

If she signs the bill, the ban would take effect after a set transition period and New York would join a growing list of places restricting certain food additives.

If not, the ingredient stays... for now.

5 Busiest Days For Pizza Orders In New York Here are the 5 busiest days for pizza orders in New York, according to Slice.com Gallery Credit: Dave Fields