Who's ready to kick off the Christmas season? There's so many people in our area who are perfectly happy getting ready to celebrate before Thanksgiving. If that's you, there's one special way you can celebrate right here in Central New York.

The Polar Express is back with the Adirondack Railroad and begins for the season this upcoming Friday. You'll depart from Utica’s Union Station and travel to the North Pole. When you arrive, Santa will board the train to visit with each family, and give them the gift of a silver bell, just like in the famous movie.

We actually got to take a special trip aboard the train before the season kicks off. The conductor, all of the characters from the story and Santa Claus are ready to welcome you and your family aboard.

Ticket Information:

Coach Class

Adults $47

Children $39

Cocoa Class (First Class)

Adults $68

Children $58

What's the difference? The Cocoa Class Cars Cocoa come with hot chocolate chefs. You'll enjoy cookies and hot chocolate in souvenir mugs served to you on the ride.

The Polar Express is one of the most attended for the Adirondack Railroad and tickets sell out every year. The good news for you is that some dates still have tickets available.

The kiddos are encouraged to wear pajamas, and parents, it's not a bad thing if you choose to wear them as well. It's the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.

The Polar Express train runs through December 19. Get your tickets by visiting AdirondackRR.com.

