Catch A Partial Lunar Eclipse Now This Week In Central New York

Three cosmic events will occur at the same time during the full moon this week in Central New York. Here's what we know for you to watch out for:

September’s harvest moon will not only coincide with a supermoon, but also with a blood moon and partial lunar eclipse.

While harvest moons happen each year close to the start of fall and supermoons three to four times a year, all three events taking place at the same time are “quite rare,” astrophysicist Teresa Monsue of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center told NPR."

Just so you know- When the Earth is positioned between a full moon and the sun, and the moon passes through Earth’s shadow, a lunar eclipse takes place.

How To See The Harvest Full Supermoon and Lunar Eclipse

The best times to view the event will depend on your location, but the lunar eclipse will peak at 10:44PM ET, according to NASA. All of North and South America will have a chance to see the partial lunar eclipse and harvest supermoon depending on the weather. If you miss Tuesday night’s/Wednesday morning's eclipse and supermoon, unfortunately the next one will not happen until October 8th 2033.

No special eye protection is needed to view a lunar eclipse. Viewers can stare at the moon with the naked eye or opt for binoculars and telescopes to get a closer look. To spot the moon’s subtle shrinkage over time, hang outside for a few hours or take multiple peeks over the course of the evening.

According to WKTV, for a more striking lunar sight, skywatchers can set their calendars for March 13th 2025. The moon will be totally eclipsed by the Earth’s shadow and will be painted red by stray bits of sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere.

