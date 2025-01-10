Terrifying Video: Fire Engulfs Home with Dog and Men Inside

Scary footage has surfaced on social media showing two men and a dog trapped as their home becomes completely engulfed by flames.

The video, which has been viewed over 2 million views, captures the terrifying scene of the Pacific Palisades wildfires. Towering flames rage uncontrollably as thick smoke fills the air and debris flys, propelled by hurricane-force winds that have swept across much of the country. Terrifying Video: Men and Dog Trapped as LA Wildfire Engulfs Home

“You’re going to be OK. You’re going to be OK, all right?” the man filming reassures the visibly distressed dog, patting its head while his voice trembles.

Despite their panic, the men took precautions, including shutting off the gas to prevent an explosion. “Don’t open anything,” one warns when asked about opening a window, ensuring they don't worsen their already perilous situation.

Kevin Dalton, who shared the viral clip on X, later confirmed that the men and their dog were able to evacuate safely, though it remains unclear how they managed to escape the hellish conditions.

How Many People Have Been Evacuted?

The Palisades Fire has burned nearly 20,000 acres and claimed 10 lives driven by hurricane-force winds that have reached 100 miles per hour. Evacuation orders remain in effect for Santa Monica and areas near Topanga Canyon. But it's not just the Palisades fire that's burning across California.

Other Major Fires

Eaton Fire : 13,690 acres burned, 0% containment, five deaths, and extensive damage in Pasadena and Altadena.

: 13,690 acres burned, 0% containment, five deaths, and extensive damage in Pasadena and Altadena. Kenneth Fire : 1,000 acres burned, now mostly contained in Ventura County.

: 1,000 acres burned, now mostly contained in Ventura County. Hurst Fire : 771 acres burned, 10% contained, 40,000 structures threatened.

: 771 acres burned, 10% contained, 40,000 structures threatened. Lidia Fire: 394 acres burned, 40% contained, with road closures in Acton.

Evacuation orders have displaced tens of thousands. Traffic gridlock has left some residents abandoning cars to flee on foot, further complicating emergency response efforts.Amongst those fleeing are many Hollywood celebs who have been sharing on social media the devastation.

Mandy Moore has shared a GoFundMe for her brother-in-law and sister-in-law who lost everything in the fire and have a baby on the way.

Many celebrities including Alison Sweeny and Henry Winkler think that there is an arson setting the fires. Authorities say the fires are still under investigation.

The Pacific Palisades Fire comes just months after New York experienced its largest wildfire since 2008. Over 400 Fire Departments and more than 1,300 people were deployed to help put out the flames.

Fire crews continue to battle these blazes around the clock. Residents are urged to remain prepared and follow evacuation orders promptly to stay safe.

Safety Tips During Wildfires

Evacuate Early : Leave as soon as danger is apparent, and make sure you have 2 evacuation routes and a meeting place for your family to reunite after evacuating. While evacuating, you may find yourself stuck in slow-moving traffic. If possible, use a vehicle that can hold a lot of gas and evacuate in the opposite direction the fire is moving. Keep your windows and vents shut, with your doors unlocked in case you need help. People die in vehicles because of debris in the road, poor visibility, and high evacuee traffic.

: Leave as soon as danger is apparent, and make sure you have 2 evacuation routes and a meeting place for your family to reunite after evacuating. While evacuating, you may find yourself stuck in slow-moving traffic. If possible, use a vehicle that can hold a lot of gas and evacuate in the opposite direction the fire is moving. Keep your windows and vents shut, with your doors unlocked in case you need help. People die in vehicles because of debris in the road, poor visibility, and high evacuee traffic. Stay Informed : Monitor local updates and evacuation maps.

: Monitor local updates and evacuation maps. Make a Plan for Pets and family members with medical conditions. Know what medications are necessary to take, and have a plan for larger animals that can't go to a shelter with you.

Know what medications are necessary to take, and have a plan for larger animals that can't go to a shelter with you. Seal Your Home : Close all windows and vents to reduce smoke exposure. Take down all flammable decor like curtains and blinds. Move anything that burns easily to the center of your home, away from windows.

: Close all windows and vents to reduce smoke exposure. Take down all flammable decor like curtains and blinds. Move anything that burns easily to the center of your home, away from windows. Turn Off Gas, Propane and Air Conditioning: This will help prevent explosions that can make the fire worse. But, leave on lights so firefighters can more easily see your home in smoke.

This will help prevent explosions that can make the fire worse. But, leave on lights so firefighters can more easily see your home in smoke. Protect Your Lungs : Use N95 masks if available, especially after you return because there will be dangerous particles in the air.

: Use N95 masks if available, especially after you return because there will be dangerous particles in the air. Know What's Important: It's not the time to have the conversation about what can fit in the car when there is an emergency. Have a discussion beforehand about what should be taken if needed. Tip: Make digital copies of important documents

Park on the street: If you live in an area that has a gated entrance, avoid parking inside the gate. If there is a power failure you may lose valuable time trying to escape a locked gate. Also, by not parking in your garage, you are further preventing a gas explosion from your car's gas tank. If you park in your driveway, park facing towards the road. Make sure all windows are closed and the car is packed and ready to go.

If you live in an area that has a gated entrance, avoid parking inside the gate. If there is a power failure you may lose valuable time trying to escape a locked gate. Also, by not parking in your garage, you are further preventing a gas explosion from your car's gas tank. If you park in your driveway, park facing towards the road. Make sure all windows are closed and the car is packed and ready to go. AirTag Your Pets: In case your pets end up lost during the fire, an AirTag attached to their collar can help you find their location

In case your pets end up lost during the fire, an AirTag attached to their collar can help you find their location Clear Your Outside Space : Move all furniture, plants, grills and doormats away from your house. Bring plants inside and move the rest as far away from your house as possible. If you can water your lawn and roof to keep it moist.

: Move all furniture, plants, grills and doormats away from your house. Bring plants inside and move the rest as far away from your house as possible. If you can water your lawn and roof to keep it moist. Fill Your Tub With Water: You can assist firefighters who may end up on your property but filly your bathtub, garbage cans and pools with water and make sure your hoses are connected.

You can assist firefighters who may end up on your property but filly your bathtub, garbage cans and pools with water and make sure your hoses are connected. Leave Sneakers Under Your Bed: In the event you need to get out quickly, have sneakers underneath your bed that you can put on to protect your feet from broken glass and debris.

Emergency Bag Essentials

Documents (IDs, insurance papers)

Water and non-perishable food for 3 days including for pets

First aid kit and medications

Flashlights, batteries, and phone chargers

Sturdy shoes and warm clothing

Wool blankets - Synthetic are flammable while wool is not

If time allows:

Valuables that are easy to carry

Family photos and irreplaceable items

Personal computer data on hard drives and disks

What to Do If You’re Trapped During a Wildfire

In the unfortunate event you find yourself trapped during a wildfire like the men and dog above, staying calm and acting quickly can make a critical difference. Here’s how to protect yourself whether you’re in your vehicle, outside, or at home:

If You’re in Your Vehicle

Stay calm : Panicking can hinder clear thinking.

: Panicking can hinder clear thinking. Park in a safe area : Look for a spot clear of vegetation, such as a dirt patch or parking lot.

: Look for a spot clear of vegetation, such as a dirt patch or parking lot. Close all windows and vents : Prevent smoke and embers from entering the vehicle.

: Prevent smoke and embers from entering the vehicle. Cover yourself : Use a wool blanket, jacket, or any heavy material to shield your body.

: Use a wool blanket, jacket, or any heavy material to shield your body. Lie low : Get on the vehicle floor to avoid heat and smoke.

: Get on the vehicle floor to avoid heat and smoke. Call 911: Inform emergency services of your location.

If You’re Outside

Stay calm : Focus on finding a safe location.

: Focus on finding a safe location. Move to a clear area : Seek a ditch, flat ground, or area without vegetation.

: Seek a ditch, flat ground, or area without vegetation. Lie face down : Cover your body with soil, a jacket, or anything protective to shield yourself from heat and flames.

: Cover your body with soil, a jacket, or anything protective to shield yourself from heat and flames. Call 911: Provide your location to emergency responders if possible.

If You’re at Home

Call 911 : Report your situation and location to emergency services.

: Report your situation and location to emergency services. Prepare your home : Fill sinks and tubs with cold water to help douse flames if they breach your home.

: Fill sinks and tubs with cold water to help douse flames if they breach your home. Seal the house : Close all windows and doors but leave them unlocked for rescue teams.

: Close all windows and doors but leave them unlocked for rescue teams. Stay inside: Move to a room furthest from exterior walls and windows. Avoid areas where flames or heat can penetrate. And most importantly, stay calm.

Always prioritize evacuation when possible and adhere to local orders to minimize the risk of being trapped. As the Pacific Palisades wildfires continue to rage, authorities emphasize the importance of preparation and vigilance.

