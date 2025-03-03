17-Year-Old Shoots at Car, Chases It in Central New York

A 17-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly opening fire on a car and chasing it Friday night in the town of Onondaga, according to New York State Police.

The incident occurred around 6:41 p.m. when a Ford Fusion carrying three people was driving on Roswell Avenue. According to the press release, the driver recognized the Subaru Crosstrek, driven by the teen who was accompanied by his girlfriend because of previous dispuits.

Teen Fires at Car, Chases It Down in Onondaga, Troopers Say

The teen allegedly honked repeatedly at the Ford while stopped at an intersection before the two vehicles crossed paths again on Orchard Avenue, where the Subaru had pulled into a driveway. As the Ford passed, the teen pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a shot into the front passenger door.

The Ford sped away, but the Subaru chased it, following them until they reached Kennedy Road, where the pursuit ended with the Subaru taking a turn. The Ford’s driver then went to the State Police headquarters in LaFayette to report the incident.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with three felonies:

1st First-degree reckless endangerment (Class D Felony)

Criminal possession of a firearm (Class E Felony)

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Class C Felony)

He is currently being held at Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center on $100,000 cash bail / $250,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

