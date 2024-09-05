One New York Walmart Is Getting All Sorts Of Creepy Attention Online

One Walmart here in Central New York is the center of some creepy online obsession.

CraigsList Utica is still a functioning website. In a world where Facebook marketplace, and other apps, reign supreme, the original dominator of the internet CraigsList is still a thing. One of the many features that still exists on this website is Missed Connections.

For those that don't remember, Craigslist Missed Connections is a section on Craigslist where people post about encounters they had with strangers, hoping to reconnect. It’s typically used for situations where someone met or saw another person in public but didn’t get a chance to exchange contact information. It's turned from harmless connections, to pure dating nightmares. Users describe the location, time, and details of the encounter in hopes that the other person will see the post and respond. However, a lot of the posts are generally weird and off putting.

In the first of two posts titled "Rome wallmart girl ... (Rome)," one person is looking for romance with feet:

"I seen you at wallmart as you were leaving the store I told you you have cute toe polish you said thanks we walked away would love to just chat .. messange me if u see this"

Clearly this person is obsessed with finding this toe queen, as they posted "The girl in Jean skirt wallmart (Rome)"

You where in a jean skirt and cute toes ..we chatted before let's chat again if you see this.."

So apparently feet are on the shopping list for someone. The problem, you can't find good feet on the Walmart app.

