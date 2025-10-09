If you’ve been waiting for the perfect weekend to go leaf-peeping across Central New York, this is it.

According to the latest I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report, the Utica–Rome area, Chenango County, and much of the Central New York region are now hitting peak or near-peak color. Meaning brilliant yellows, oranges, and reds are lighting up the hills, valleys, and lake roads across the region.

Where Fall Foliage Is Peaking in Central New York

This week’s report shows the best leaf color around Otsego, Chenango, Madison, and Oneida Counties.

Bainbridge, Guilford & Norwich (Chenango County): Peak color! Expect bright orange, golden yellow, and splashes of deep red.

Cooperstown & Cherry Valley (Otsego County): Around 60–65% color change with rich red and orange hues near the lakes and backroads.

Cazenovia (Madison County): About 60% color change, wuth bright yellows and fiery reds at spots like Cody Farms and Farmstead 1868.

Utica & Rome (Oneida County): Roughly 60% color change. Mostly golden yellows with pops of orange and brown, especially along the Mohawk River Valley.

Middleburgh & Schoharie County: Around 50% color change, with scenic drives through mountain valleys glowing in orange and yellow.

This weekend, Central New York is officially at its fall color sweet spot. It will be ideal for weekend drives, park hikes, or just snapping photos around town.

Scenic Fall Drives Near Utica, Rome & Cooperstown

Looking for a quick getaway to see the best of the leaves? Here are a few classic Central New York fall foliage drives:

Route 28 from Herkimer to Old Forge: A mix of glowing maples, rustic barns, and mountain backdrops.

Route 20 through Cazenovia and Morrisville: Gentle rolling hills bursting with color.

Route 80 near Cooperstown: Iconic fall scenery, with red and gold trees reflecting on Otsego Lake.

Hinckley Reservoir Scenic Byway: One of Oneida County’s best hidden fall gems.

For families, Pixley Falls State Park near Boonville and Chittenango Falls in Madison County are showing strong color and make perfect weekend stops.

Other New York Regions Near or at Peak Foliage

If you’re thinking about venturing beyond Central New York, the I LOVE NY report shows several regions worth the drive:

Finger Lakes Region: Bath, Corning, Hammondsport, and Watkins Glen are all at peak.

Catskills: Liberty and East Durham are glowing with brilliant golden tones.

Thousand Islands–Seaway: Alexandria Bay and Massena are both at peak color.

Adirondacks: Some areas, including Lake Placid and Wilmington, are past peak but still stunning at lower elevations.

Tips for the Perfect Fall Foliage Adventure

Go midweek to avoid crowds and get the best photo light.

Start early. The golden hour makes those oranges pop.

Pack for layers: Fall weather in Central NY can swing 20 degrees between morning and afternoon.

Stop at local farms and cider mills: Try Windy Hill Orchard in Cassville or Critz Farms in Cazenovia for that perfect fall photo (and donut).

As temperatures drop, Central New York will hold onto its best colors for another week or two before the higher elevations fade. But by late October, the fall color wave will move further south toward the Hudson Valley and Greater Niagara regions.

Track Leaf Peeping Season

You can track weekly leaf updates and color maps at ILoveNY.com/fall, which posts new foliage reports every Wednesday.

