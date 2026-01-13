New York State Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a burglary tied to a road rage incident in the City of Rome.

Troopers responded to a home on Sleepy Hollow Road at around 7:24 p.m. on January 11, 2026, after receiving a report of a forced entry.

Road Rage Incident Escalates Into Home Invasion

According to State Police, the situation began earlier that evening on Black River Boulevard, where two individuals were involved in a road rage encounter. Investigators say one of the individuals returned to his home on Sleepy Hollow Road but was followed.

Police say the homeowner went inside and locked the door, but the suspect allegedly forced his way into the residence, threatened the homeowner, and chased him outside. No injuries were reported.

Suspect Fled the Scene in Black SUV

After the homeowner called 911, the suspect fled the area westbound on Sleepy Hollow Road. State Police say he left in a black SUV with dark-tinted windows.

The suspect is described as a white, middle-aged man, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, with short hair and a stubble-style beard.

State Police Ask Public for Help

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is actively investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Contact New York State Police Troop D at (315) 366-6000 and reference case number NY2600069420.

