If you get a call from someone claiming your electricity is about to be shut off… take a second before you panic.

There’s a scam making the rounds that’s now hitting people in Central New York, and it might look pretty convincing at first.

What the Scam Looks Like

People are reporting calls coming from local-looking numbers with a 315 or 607 area code, which immediately makes it feel legit.

The caller claims to be from NYSEG and tells you your billing has recently changed, you’re now behind on payments and your power is about to be shut off.

They then tell the victim to call an 888 number to make a payment. They’re counting on fear and urgency to get you to act fast.

The Biggest Red Flag

Here’s the most important thing to remember:

No legitimate power company will ever show up to collect cash, or ask you to meet someone in person to avoid a shutoff.

Read More: Utica Police Respond to Threat at JFK Middle School

That alone should be your biggest clue that something isn’t right.

How to Protect Yourself

If you get one of these calls:

Don’t give out any personal or payment information

Don’t call back numbers they provide

Don’t agree to meet anyone in person

Hang up and contact your utility company directly using a trusted number

So if something feels off, trust that instinct… and take a moment before handing over any information or money.

Protect Yourself From IRS Scams The IRS has put out this list of tips to avoid falling for IRS scams

Scammers With Violins at Hudson Valley, New York Supermarkets, Malls



