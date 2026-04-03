Central New York Residents Urged to Watch for Utility Scam Using 315 Numbers
If you get a call from someone claiming your electricity is about to be shut off… take a second before you panic.
There’s a scam making the rounds that’s now hitting people in Central New York, and it might look pretty convincing at first.
What the Scam Looks Like
People are reporting calls coming from local-looking numbers with a 315 or 607 area code, which immediately makes it feel legit.
The caller claims to be from NYSEG and tells you your billing has recently changed, you’re now behind on payments and your power is about to be shut off.
They then tell the victim to call an 888 number to make a payment. They’re counting on fear and urgency to get you to act fast.
The Biggest Red Flag
Here’s the most important thing to remember:
No legitimate power company will ever show up to collect cash, or ask you to meet someone in person to avoid a shutoff.
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That alone should be your biggest clue that something isn’t right.
How to Protect Yourself
If you get one of these calls:
- Don’t give out any personal or payment information
- Don’t call back numbers they provide
- Don’t agree to meet anyone in person
- Hang up and contact your utility company directly using a trusted number
So if something feels off, trust that instinct… and take a moment before handing over any information or money.